Three teenagers dead, two other people injured in Franklin County crash

BENTON, Ill. (KFVS) - Three teenagers are dead and two others are injured following a crash in Benton, Illinois.

Around 4:55 p.m. on Saturday, September 16, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a traffic crash in rural Franklin County. Deputies responded and located a single vehicle crash.

According to a statement from Sheriff Kyle Bacon, there were three confirmed fatalities as a result of the crash. Two other occupants of the vehicle sustained injuries and were transported from the scene for treatment.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Illinois State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit.

According to a release from Superintendent Benjamin Johnson, the three teens who passed away in the accident were students from Benton Consolidated High School.

The Mayor of Benton, Lee Messersmith, posted on Facebook following the fatal accident. Messersmith asked those in Benton to have the families affected in their prayers, thoughts and actions.

West Frankfort Mayor Tim Arview shared a statement Sunday morning.

The Immanuel Baptist Church of Benton also opened their doors for those who wanted to pray or be prayed for after the accident. They announced on Facebook that they would open their doors on Saturday at 8:15 p.m.

A candlelight vigil is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Sunday, September 17 at Tabor Field.

