Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Three teenagers dead, two other people injured in Franklin County crash

The three teens who passed away in the accident were students from Benton Consolidated High...
The three teens who passed away in the accident were students from Benton Consolidated High School(Pixabay)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON, Ill. (KFVS) - Three teenagers are dead and two others are injured following a crash in Benton, Illinois.

Around 4:55 p.m. on Saturday, September 16, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a traffic crash in rural Franklin County. Deputies responded and located a single vehicle crash.

According to a statement from Sheriff Kyle Bacon, there were three confirmed fatalities as a result of the crash. Two other occupants of the vehicle sustained injuries and were transported from the scene for treatment.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Illinois State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit.

According to a release from Superintendent Benjamin Johnson, the three teens who passed away in the accident were students from Benton Consolidated High School.

The Mayor of Benton, Lee Messersmith, posted on Facebook following the fatal accident. Messersmith asked those in Benton to have the families affected in their prayers, thoughts and actions.

West Frankfort Mayor Tim Arview shared a statement Sunday morning.

The Immanuel Baptist Church of Benton also opened their doors for those who wanted to pray or be prayed for after the accident. They announced on Facebook that they would open their doors on Saturday at 8:15 p.m.

A candlelight vigil is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Sunday, September 17 at Tabor Field.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Diederich said on Friday he has about another 30 inmates set to...
Sheriff speaks after 30 inmates released from Williamson Co. Jail ahead of end of cash bail in Ill. on Monday
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a man from Malden, Missouri was seriously injured in...
Malden, Mo. man airlifted after ATV crash
The United States Geological Survey reported a magnitude 2.7 earthquake in southeast Missouri...
M2.7 earthquake recorded near New Madrid, Mo.

Latest News

The Franklin County community gathers tonight to mourn three people who were killed in a...
Candlelight vigil held after fatal Franklin Co. crash
The 13-year-old male was going westbound on a 2014 Can-Am when the vehicle traveled off the...
13-year-old seriously injured in vehicle accident in Bollinger County
The accident happened when the driver overcorrected and ran off the left side of the roadway...
One man dead after running off the road in Stoddard County
In addition to the display of classic cars to vintage motorcycles, the event will offer free...
Monken Toyota Cruise-In at Mt. Vernon Fall Fest