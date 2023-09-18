Heartland Votes
Slightly warmer start to the workweek

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Madeline Parker
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, Heartland, tonight it is looking calm, but also a bit chilly with temperatures dropping down to the low 50s by the morning. There is also a chance to start off your morning commute with patchy fog, so keep that in mind as you head out the door tomorrow. But, we can expect plenty of sunshine throughout your Tuesday, with temperatures getting into the low 80s. As we continue throughout the week, partly cloudy skies will continue and mornings will begin to warm up, as low temperatures begin to creep into the low 60s. Sunday will see a cool down to the upper 70s again, but we are also tracking a chance for scattered thunderstorms that could be potentially severe. And this time next week, we are looking out for showers in the evening.

