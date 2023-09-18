Rockin’ 4 Relief raises more than $16K for first responder families

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Rockin’ 4 Relief fundraiser raised more than $16,000 for the families of police officers, firefighters, EMTs and paramedics who lost their lives in the line of duty.

According to a release from organizers, the event has now raised more than $287,000 over the last 15 years.

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 16, volunteers in rocking chairs collected donations at 10 different locations.

The grand finale took place at Wings Etc. in Cape Girardeau.

Organizers say at 7 p.m. the final “rocker” stood up, and all lights and sirens on emergency vehicles from surrounding areas went off simultaneously.

“The event not only reached its fundraising goals but also brought the Cape Girardeau community closer together in a shared commitment to the well-being of first responders and their families,” according to the release.

For more information on Rockin’ 4 Relief, you can visit them online.

