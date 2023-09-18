Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Rockin’ 4 Relief raises more than $16K for first responder families

According to a release from organizers, the event has now raised more than $287,000 over the...
According to a release from organizers, the event has now raised more than $287,000 over the last 15 years.(Rockin' 4 Relief)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Rockin’ 4 Relief fundraiser raised more than $16,000 for the families of police officers, firefighters, EMTs and paramedics who lost their lives in the line of duty.

According to a release from organizers, the event has now raised more than $287,000 over the last 15 years.

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 16, volunteers in rocking chairs collected donations at 10 different locations.

The grand finale took place at Wings Etc. in Cape Girardeau.

Organizers say at 7 p.m. the final “rocker” stood up, and all lights and sirens on emergency vehicles from surrounding areas went off simultaneously.

“The event not only reached its fundraising goals but also brought the Cape Girardeau community closer together in a shared commitment to the well-being of first responders and their families,” according to the release.

For more information on Rockin’ 4 Relief, you can visit them online.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three teenagers are dead and two others are injured following a crash in rural Benton, Illinois.
3 teens killed, 2 other people injured in Franklin County, Ill. crash
One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Highway WW in Stoddard County.
One man dead after crash into embankment in Stoddard County
The Franklin County community gathered at Tabor Field in Benton on Sunday night, Sept. 17 to...
Candlelight vigil held to remember, mourn 3 teens killed in Franklin County, Ill. crash
The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 700 block of...
Woman injured in early morning shooting on Broadway St. in Cape Girardeau
The 13-year-old male was going westbound on a 2014 Can-Am when the vehicle traveled off the...
13-year-old seriously injured in Bollinger County crash

Latest News

From left: Cape Girardeau Mayor Stacy Kinder and Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs placed a friendly...
Cape Girardeau, Jackson mayors make friendly bet on upcoming football game
Sikeston DPS officers suspected foul play and the major case squad was activated.
Major case squad assisting in homicide investigation; woman found dead in Sikeston home
Low levels on the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau, Mo. on Monday, Sept. 18.
Mo. drought assessment committee to meet in October
Cape Central vs. Jackson this Friday: Mayors place "friendly wager"
Cape Central vs. Jackson this Friday: Mayors place "friendly wager"