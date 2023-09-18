Heartland Votes
According to Southeast Missouri State University, there are about 100 spaces in the Innovation...
According to Southeast Missouri State University, there are about 100 spaces in the Innovation Center parking lot at the corner of Broadway and Pacific available for reservation.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - You can now reserve tailgating space for SEMO homecoming.

According to a post by the SEMO Redhawks on Facebook, there are about 100 spaces in the Innovation Center parking lot at the corner of Broadway and Pacific available for reservation.

Reserve your spot online at 9 a.m. on Monday, September 25.

They say reservations are $50 per parking spot. Spots along Broadway (01-18) are $100 each.

A map shows the available spots in the parking lot.

If you need more space for tailgating setup, tents, tables, etc. they ask that you reserve additional numbered spaces.

The parking lot will be open for early parking on Friday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. and will close at 10 p.m. The lot will reopen at 6 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14.

