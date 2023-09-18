Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Public invited to Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Ill. welcome home ceremony

FILE PHOTO: The public is invited to the Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois welcome...
FILE PHOTO: The public is invited to the Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois welcome home ceremony.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The public is invited to the Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois welcome home ceremony.

You can welcome veterans home from their day in Washington, D.C. at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, September 26 at Veterans Airport in Marion.

The welcome home ceremony will begin at 8:45 p.m. with Emcee George Davis and Matt Throgmorton from Byassee Music and Sound will be singing the National Anthem.

“The community support for the previous Honor Flight Welcome Home events has been overwhelming,” Deborah Hogg, welcome home organizer, said in a news release. “There is no better way to celebrate our Veterans and honor them than by giving them a Hero’s welcome home.”

The Flight #11 Welcome Home Celebration will be held outside at the front airport entrance. You’re encouraged to bring lawn chairs, as well as “welcome home” banners and flags to the ceremony and wear patriotic attire.

Several food trucks are scheduled to participate including: Deep South, Sweet Shish Kabob, Chef Adams Food is Life, Cone to Table, The Fry Guy, Burger Shack, Big Nate’s BBQ, Honeybees Snowballz and TasTea Bowls & Treats.

According to organizers, food service will begin at 5 p.m. and last until all 89 veterans have passed through the Freedom Path through the airport terminal.

They say the entertainment lineup for the evening includes Daniel Brothers Band and Whiskey and Rust.

Limited parking is available on airport grounds. The planning committee encourages the general public to use the transportation buses from off-site parking locations.

T-Street Rides and Shawnee Mass Transit District will provide park and ride transportation services for free from locations including Sam’s Club and Cornerstone Church. The buses will leave from these off-site parking locations throughout the event, about every 20 minutes, starting at 5 p.m.

If you need help, organizers say more than 350 volunteers will stationed throughout the airport grounds and terminal lobby. They’ll be wearing bright orange lanyards.

You can click here for more information on Veterans Honor Flight.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three teens who passed away in the accident were students from Benton Consolidated High...
3 teens killed, 2 other people injured in Franklin County, Ill. crash
One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Highway WW in Stoddard County.
One man dead after crash into embankment in Stoddard County
The Franklin County community gathered at Tabor Field in Benton on Sunday night, Sept. 17 to...
Candlelight vigil held to remember, mourn 3 teens killed in Franklin County, Ill. crash
The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 700 block of...
Woman injured in early morning shooting on Broadway St. in Cape Girardeau
The suspect of a hit-and-run in Benton, Kentucky was taken into custody on Sunday, September 17.
Suspect of hit-and-run in Benton, Ky. in custody

Latest News

Barge companies are reducing their load sizes due to low water on the Mississippi River.
Barge companies reducing load sizes due to low water on Mississippi River
Counseling is available at a southern Illinois high school on Monday after a weekend crash that...
Counseling services available at southern Ill. school after 3 killed in weekend crash
A man was arrested in connection with a Martin, Tenn. shooting that left one person injured.
1 injured, 1 arrested in Martin, Tenn. shooting investigation
A western Kentucky man is accused of exposing himself to a jogger at Fort Massac State Park.
Western Ky. man accused of exposing himself to jogger in Metropolis