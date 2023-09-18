Public asked for help in finding man wanted in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted on drug charges.

They are looking for 28-year-old Malik J. Watson and they are asking for the public’s help in finding him.

The sheriff’s office said Watson is wanted after he took off running during a traffic on Clark’s River Road on Thursday, September 14.

A deputy reported he attempted to pull over the vehicle Watson was driving, but he quickly pulled into the parking lot of a business, got out of the vehicle and ran away.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy searched Watson’s vehicle and found illegal drugs and items of drug paraphernalia.

An active arrest warrant was issued for Watson on multiple charges, including fleeing or evading police (on foot), trafficking in marijuana and traffic violations.

Investigators report Watson is known to be in the Paducah and Livingston County areas.

The sheriff’s office said Watson is also out on bond on in McCracken County on fleeing or evading police police (motor vehicle), wanton endangerment (police officer), trafficking carfentanil or fentanyl, trafficking marijuana and tampering with physical evidence.

Anyone who has seen Watson is asked to contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office at 270-444-4719.

