Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Public asked for help in finding man wanted in McCracken County

Malik J. Watson, 28, is wanted by the McCracken County Sheriff's Office on drug charges...
Malik J. Watson, 28, is wanted by the McCracken County Sheriff's Office on drug charges following a traffic stop on Sept. 14.(Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Office)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted on drug charges.

They are looking for 28-year-old Malik J. Watson and they are asking for the public’s help in finding him.

The sheriff’s office said Watson is wanted after he took off running during a traffic on Clark’s River Road on Thursday, September 14.

A deputy reported he attempted to pull over the vehicle Watson was driving, but he quickly pulled into the parking lot of a business, got out of the vehicle and ran away.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy searched Watson’s vehicle and found illegal drugs and items of drug paraphernalia.

An active arrest warrant was issued for Watson on multiple charges, including fleeing or evading police (on foot), trafficking in marijuana and traffic violations.

Investigators report Watson is known to be in the Paducah and Livingston County areas.

The sheriff’s office said Watson is also out on bond on in McCracken County on fleeing or evading police police (motor vehicle), wanton endangerment (police officer), trafficking carfentanil or fentanyl, trafficking marijuana and tampering with physical evidence.

Anyone who has seen Watson is asked to contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office at 270-444-4719.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three teens who passed away in the accident were students from Benton Consolidated High...
3 teens killed, 2 other people injured in Franklin County, Ill. crash
One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Highway WW in Stoddard County.
One man dead after crash into embankment in Stoddard County
The Franklin County community gathered at Tabor Field in Benton on Sunday night, Sept. 17 to...
Candlelight vigil held to remember, mourn 3 teens killed in Franklin County, Ill. crash
The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 700 block of...
Woman injured in early morning shooting on Broadway St. in Cape Girardeau
The suspect of a hit-and-run in Benton, Kentucky was taken into custody on Sunday, September 17.
Suspect of hit-and-run in Benton, Ky. in custody

Latest News

Barge companies are reducing their load sizes due to low water on the Mississippi River.
Barge companies reducing load sizes due to low water on Mississippi River
Counseling is available at a southern Illinois high school on Monday after a weekend crash that...
Counseling services available at southern Ill. school after 3 killed in weekend crash
A man was arrested in connection with a Martin, Tenn. shooting that left one person injured.
1 injured, 1 arrested in Martin, Tenn. shooting investigation
A western Kentucky man is accused of exposing himself to a jogger at Fort Massac State Park.
Western Ky. man accused of exposing himself to jogger in Metropolis
FILE PHOTO: The public is invited to the Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois welcome...
Public invited to Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Ill. welcome home ceremony