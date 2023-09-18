Police ask for help in finding missing Carbondale woman possibly in danger

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a reported missing woman.

They are looking for 49-year-old Maelena Hardin, of Carbondale.

She was reportedly last seen in the 200 block of North Washington Street on Saturday, September 2.

Police said they are concerned for Hardin because she has a condition that potentially places her in danger.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hardin are asked to contact Carbondale Police at 618-549-2121, Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-COPS (2677) or Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at 618-687-COPS (2677).

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.