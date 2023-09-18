Heartland Votes
Police ask for help in finding missing Carbondale woman possibly in danger

Police said Maelena Hardin was last seen in the 200 block of North Washington Street in...
Police said Maelena Hardin was last seen in the 200 block of North Washington Street in Carbondale on Saturday, September 2.(Source: Carbondale Police Department)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a reported missing woman.

They are looking for 49-year-old Maelena Hardin, of Carbondale.

She was reportedly last seen in the 200 block of North Washington Street on Saturday, September 2.

Police said they are concerned for Hardin because she has a condition that potentially places her in danger.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hardin are asked to contact Carbondale Police at 618-549-2121, Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-COPS (2677) or Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at 618-687-COPS (2677).

