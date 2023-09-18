Heartland Votes
Mo. senator to speak at Southeast Mo. State’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Dinner

Senator Brian Williams has represented the 14th Senatorial District in St. Louis County since...
Senator Brian Williams has represented the 14th Senatorial District in St. Louis County since 2018. He served as the assistant minority floor leader from 2020-2022.(Southeast Missouri State University)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - State Senator Brian Williams will present the keynote address at Southeast Missouri State University’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Dinner in January.

The celebration dinner will be January 17, 2024 in the Show Me Center. Doors open at 5 p.m. with the dinner scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

Tickets are available online or by calling 573-651-2626.

It’s an annual tradition with students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Organizers say the theme is “Building Community Through Service.”

According to a release from Southeast, Senator Williams has represented the 14th Senatorial District in St. Louis County since 2018. He served as the assistant minority floor leader from 2020-2022.

Williams is the first Black male to serve in the Missouri Senate in two decades.

In addition to legislative duties, Senator Williams hosts the annual Human Trafficking Awareness Day at the State Capitol, which convenes advocates, stakeholders and legislators to address this menacing issue.

According to the release, he serves as a board director for People’s Health Center, where he helped develop a behavioral health care center for underserved children. He is also a member of the advisory boards for the Alzheimer’s Association, Refuge and Restoration, St. Louis Crisis Nursery, Simmons Bank, iHeart Media, Nurses for Newborns and the University City Children’s Center. Senator Williams currently resides in University City and is a proud member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity.

