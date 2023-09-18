Heartland Votes
Man was lounging by the pool in the Central West End when a falling bullet hit him, police say

By Kalie Strain
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 70-year-old man was injured when a bullet fell from the sky in the Central West End on Sunday.

According to police, the man was lounging by the pool in the 4500 block of Maryland just before 4 p.m. when he was hit by a bullet that fell from the sky. Arriving officers reported seeing the bullet protruding from his right thigh. The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police previously said the shooting happened in the 4200 block of Maryland and that the victim was a 7-year-old.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

