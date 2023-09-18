Heartland Votes
Major case squad assisting in homicide investigation; woman found dead in Sikeston home

Sikeston DPS officers suspected foul play and the major case squad was activated.((Source: KFVS))
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri Major Case Squad is assisting in a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead in a home.

According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, they were contacted around 9 a.m. on Monday, September 18 for a suspected missing person.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Broadway and checked inside the missing person’s home. They say they found the 49-year-old woman dead inside the home.

The woman has been identified as Carolyn Kelso Hann.

Officers suspected foul play and the major case squad was activated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sikeston DPS at 573-471-4711 or anonymously at their tip line 573-475-3774.

