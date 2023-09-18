Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Low Mississippi River levels impact barges, farmers

Low levels on the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau, Mo. on Monday, Sept. 18.
Low levels on the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau, Mo. on Monday, Sept. 18.
By Madison Steward
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Mississippi River is a bit lower than usual, measuring just under 5.5 feet in Cape Girardeau.

Federal climate experts say you can blame hot and dry conditions over the summer for the low levels. Because these water levels are so low, barges are beginning to reduce how much they carry.

Mo. drought assessment committee to meet in October

And as harvest season begins, it’s starting to cause issues for farmers.

“They have fallen down to the point that the barge lines are started to restrict drafts on their barges,” said Adam Thomas, commercial director for SEMO Milling in Scott City.

Thomas said things aren’t looking great for farmers right now.

Take a look at the low water level on the Mississippi River as of Monday, September 18.

Barges aren’t holding as much of their product, but the cost to get that barge down the river is the same.

“If it cost more in freight to get it to the destination where the shippers on the river are going to send it, it is no longer worth as much money to them therefore it ends up being worth less to the farmer.”

And that has farmers making adjustments.

“You’re gonna see a lot of producers try to put that grain into storage and grain bins and get past this current scenario. Unfortunately, they cannot hold their whole crop so some of that product is going to have to come to market and those are the bushels that are most at risk.”

Meanwhile, Thomas said everyone is hoping for one thing during this time, rain.

“We are all looking for rain up north to raise these river levels so that we can stabilize and rebound that bases as the farmers try to move that crop.”

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three teenagers are dead and two others are injured following a crash in rural Benton, Illinois.
3 teens killed, 2 others injured in Franklin County, Ill. crash
One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Highway WW in Stoddard County.
One man dead after crash into embankment in Stoddard County
The Franklin County community gathered at Tabor Field in Benton on Sunday night, Sept. 17 to...
Candlelight vigil held to remember, mourn 3 teens killed in Franklin County, Ill. crash
The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 700 block of...
Woman injured in early morning shooting on Broadway St. in Cape Girardeau
The 13-year-old male was going westbound on a 2014 Can-Am when the vehicle traveled off the...
13-year-old seriously injured in Bollinger County crash

Latest News

Three teenagers are dead and two others are injured following a crash in rural Benton, Illinois.
3 teens killed, 2 others injured in Franklin County, Ill. crash
On Monday, September 18, the Illinois State Police (ISP) filed an emergency rule with the Ill....
Ill. State Police files emergency rule to enact state bill banning assault weapons
According to Southeast Missouri State University, there are about 100 spaces in the Innovation...
Reserve tailgating space for SEMO homecoming
Police say no weapons were found during the investigation and there was no imminent threat.
Juvenile accused of making threat to western Tenn. high school