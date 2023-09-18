Heartland Votes
Juvenile accused of making threat to western Tenn. high school

Police say no weapons were found during the investigation and there was no imminent threat.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - A juvenile is accused of making a threat to a western Tennessee high school.

According to the Martin Police Department, the juvenile was issued an arrest petition for a threat of mass violence on school property or school related activity.

They say the case will be presented in Weakley County Juvenile Court.

Police say they were notified around 10:15 a.m. on Monday, September 18 after information was shown to the staff of Westview High School that contained a threat through a social media post.

Officers responded to the high school and several posted inside and outside of the facility.

They began a cyber investigation with Homeland Security and identified a suspect as a Westview High School student.

Police say no weapons were found during the investigation and there was no imminent threat.

