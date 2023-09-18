Juvenile accused of making threat to western Tenn. high school

MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - A juvenile is accused of making a threat to a western Tennessee high school.

According to the Martin Police Department, the juvenile was issued an arrest petition for a threat of mass violence on school property or school related activity.

They say the case will be presented in Weakley County Juvenile Court.

Police say they were notified around 10:15 a.m. on Monday, September 18 after information was shown to the staff of Westview High School that contained a threat through a social media post.

Officers responded to the high school and several posted inside and outside of the facility.

They began a cyber investigation with Homeland Security and identified a suspect as a Westview High School student.

Police say no weapons were found during the investigation and there was no imminent threat.

