Juvenile accused of making threat to western Tenn. high school
MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - A juvenile is accused of making a threat to a western Tennessee high school.
According to the Martin Police Department, the juvenile was issued an arrest petition for a threat of mass violence on school property or school related activity.
They say the case will be presented in Weakley County Juvenile Court.
Police say they were notified around 10:15 a.m. on Monday, September 18 after information was shown to the staff of Westview High School that contained a threat through a social media post.
Officers responded to the high school and several posted inside and outside of the facility.
They began a cyber investigation with Homeland Security and identified a suspect as a Westview High School student.
Police say no weapons were found during the investigation and there was no imminent threat.
