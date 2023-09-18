Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Ill. State Police files emergency rule to enact state bill banning assault weapons

On Monday, September 18, the Illinois State Police (ISP) filed an emergency rule with the Ill....
On Monday, September 18, the Illinois State Police (ISP) filed an emergency rule with the Ill. Secretary of State to implement the Protect Illinois Communities Act.(MGN ONLINE)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - On Monday, September 18, the Illinois State Police (ISP) filed an emergency rule with the Ill. Secretary of State to implement the Protect Illinois Communities Act.

Earlier this year, Governor JB Pritzker signed the Protect Illinois Communities Act into law, which regulates the sale and distribution of assault weapons, high-capacity magazines and switches in the state.

According to a release from ISP, individuals who possessed an assault weapon, assault weapon attachment, .50 caliber rifle or .50 caliber cartridge before the Act took effect are required to submit an endorsement affidavit through their Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) Card account prior to January 1, 2024.

ISP says individuals can begin submitting their endorsement affidavits online beginning October 1. Affidavits must be submitted online through a FOID Card account. If you do not have an account, you can create one online using an email address, driver’s license or State ID and FOID card.  A tutorial video on how to create an account can be found on the ISP FOID webpage under Application Help.

Additionally, anyone who needs help submitting an endorsement affidavit can refer to the Frequently Asked Questions page or visit one of the ISP FOID Kiosks, available on the ISP website. ISP asks that you do not bring your weapon, ammunition or accessories if you visit a Kiosk.  A tutorial video on how to submit an endorsement affidavit through your FOID account will be available on the ISP website by October 1.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three teenagers are dead and two others are injured following a crash in rural Benton, Illinois.
3 teens killed, 2 others injured in Franklin County, Ill. crash
One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Highway WW in Stoddard County.
One man dead after crash into embankment in Stoddard County
The Franklin County community gathered at Tabor Field in Benton on Sunday night, Sept. 17 to...
Candlelight vigil held to remember, mourn 3 teens killed in Franklin County, Ill. crash
The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 700 block of...
Woman injured in early morning shooting on Broadway St. in Cape Girardeau
The 13-year-old male was going westbound on a 2014 Can-Am when the vehicle traveled off the...
13-year-old seriously injured in Bollinger County crash

Latest News

Three teenagers are dead and two others are injured following a crash in rural Benton, Illinois.
3 teens killed, 2 others injured in Franklin County, Ill. crash
Low levels on the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau, Mo. on Monday, Sept. 18.
Low Mississippi River levels impact barges, farmers
According to Southeast Missouri State University, there are about 100 spaces in the Innovation...
Reserve tailgating space for SEMO homecoming
Police say no weapons were found during the investigation and there was no imminent threat.
Juvenile accused of making threat to western Tenn. high school