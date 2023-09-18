Ill. State Police files emergency rule to enact state bill banning assault weapons

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - On Monday, September 18, the Illinois State Police (ISP) filed an emergency rule with the Ill. Secretary of State to implement the Protect Illinois Communities Act.

Earlier this year, Governor JB Pritzker signed the Protect Illinois Communities Act into law, which regulates the sale and distribution of assault weapons, high-capacity magazines and switches in the state.

According to a release from ISP, individuals who possessed an assault weapon, assault weapon attachment, .50 caliber rifle or .50 caliber cartridge before the Act took effect are required to submit an endorsement affidavit through their Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) Card account prior to January 1, 2024.

ISP says individuals can begin submitting their endorsement affidavits online beginning October 1. Affidavits must be submitted online through a FOID Card account. If you do not have an account, you can create one online using an email address, driver’s license or State ID and FOID card. A tutorial video on how to create an account can be found on the ISP FOID webpage under Application Help.

Additionally, anyone who needs help submitting an endorsement affidavit can refer to the Frequently Asked Questions page or visit one of the ISP FOID Kiosks, available on the ISP website. ISP asks that you do not bring your weapon, ammunition or accessories if you visit a Kiosk. A tutorial video on how to submit an endorsement affidavit through your FOID account will be available on the ISP website by October 1.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.