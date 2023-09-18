Former Kentucky governor dies at 84

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - WKYT has confirmed that former Kentucky Governor Brereton C. Jones has died at 84.

Governor Beshear posted his reaction to Jones’ death on X (formerly known as Twitter) Monday afternoon.

I was sad to learn that former Governor and Lt. Gov. Brereton Jones has passed away. Gov. Jones was a dedicated leader and a distinguished thoroughbred owner who worked to strengthen Kentucky for our families. Please join Britainy and me in praying for Libby and his family. ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) September 18, 2023

He was governor from 1991 to 1995.

Before being elected governor, Jones served as lieutenant governor under Governor Wallace Wilkinson from 1987 to 1991.

Jones is remembered for pushing for universal healthcare in his term.

He also survived a helicopter crash during his term that left him seriously injured.

After retiring from politics, Jones ran his Airdrie stud-horse farm in Woodford County.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.