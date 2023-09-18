Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Former Kentucky governor dies at 84

He was governor from 1991 to 1995.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - WKYT has confirmed that former Kentucky Governor Brereton C. Jones has died at 84.

Governor Beshear posted his reaction to Jones’ death on X (formerly known as Twitter) Monday afternoon.

He was governor from 1991 to 1995.

Before being elected governor, Jones served as lieutenant governor under Governor Wallace Wilkinson from 1987 to 1991.

Jones is remembered for pushing for universal healthcare in his term.

He also survived a helicopter crash during his term that left him seriously injured.

After retiring from politics, Jones ran his Airdrie stud-horse farm in Woodford County.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three teenagers are dead and two others are injured following a crash in rural Benton, Illinois.
3 teens killed, 2 other people injured in Franklin County, Ill. crash
One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Highway WW in Stoddard County.
One man dead after crash into embankment in Stoddard County
The Franklin County community gathered at Tabor Field in Benton on Sunday night, Sept. 17 to...
Candlelight vigil held to remember, mourn 3 teens killed in Franklin County, Ill. crash
The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 700 block of...
Woman injured in early morning shooting on Broadway St. in Cape Girardeau
The 13-year-old male was going westbound on a 2014 Can-Am when the vehicle traveled off the...
13-year-old seriously injured in Bollinger County crash

Latest News

Police say no weapons were found during the investigation and there was no imminent threat.
Juvenile accused of making threat to western Tenn. high school
From left: Cape Girardeau Mayor Stacy Kinder and Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs placed a friendly...
Cape Girardeau, Jackson mayors make friendly bet on upcoming football game
Sikeston DPS officers suspected foul play and the major case squad was activated.
Major case squad assisting in homicide investigation; woman found dead in Sikeston home
According to a release from organizers, the event has now raised more than $287,000 over the...
Rockin’ 4 Relief raises more than $16K for first responder families
Low levels on the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau, Mo. on Monday, Sept. 18.
Mo. drought assessment committee to meet in October