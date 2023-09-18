Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

First Alert Monday Morning Outlook

Brand new week, same (nice) pattern?
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 9/18
By Brian Alworth
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Our pleasant, dry early fall will continue this week, although it does look to get a bit warmer and more humid later in the week as winds become southerly for a change. For the next couple of days, however, it will be mainly clear with low dewpoints, comfortably warm days and cool nights. Patchy fog will continue to be a localized early morning travel issue, especially around rivers and waterways.

By late week southerly flow will start to bring in more moisture and clouds….and even slight rain shower chances. A weak upper trough is shown moving through Thursday into Friday will small rain chances. The next ‘good’ chance of rain may not be until next weekend, as a stronger upper system approaches from the west. So dryness and falling river levels will continue to be an issue.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three teens who passed away in the accident were students from Benton Consolidated High...
3 teens killed, 2 other people injured in Franklin County, Ill. crash
One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Highway WW in Stoddard County.
One man dead after crash into embankment in Stoddard County
The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 700 block of...
Woman injured in early morning shooting on Broadway St. in Cape Girardeau
The Franklin County community gathered at Tabor Field in Benton on Sunday night, Sept. 17 to...
Candlelight vigil held to remember, mourn 3 teens killed in Franklin County, Ill. crash
The suspect of a hit-and-run in Benton, Kentucky was taken into custody on Sunday, September 17.
Suspect of hit-and-run in Benton, Ky. in custody

Latest News

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 9/18
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 9/18
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Cool temperatures tomorrow, warm up later in the week
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 9/17/23
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 9/17/23
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 9/17/23
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 9/17/23