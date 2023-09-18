First Alert Monday Morning Outlook

Our pleasant, dry early fall will continue this week, although it does look to get a bit warmer and more humid later in the week as winds become southerly for a change. For the next couple of days, however, it will be mainly clear with low dewpoints, comfortably warm days and cool nights. Patchy fog will continue to be a localized early morning travel issue, especially around rivers and waterways.

By late week southerly flow will start to bring in more moisture and clouds….and even slight rain shower chances. A weak upper trough is shown moving through Thursday into Friday will small rain chances. The next ‘good’ chance of rain may not be until next weekend, as a stronger upper system approaches from the west. So dryness and falling river levels will continue to be an issue.

