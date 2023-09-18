Heartland Votes
First Alert: Foggy morning; dry pattern continues with cool nights & warm days

Some areas in the Heartland will have patchy to dense fog this morning.
Some areas in the Heartland will have patchy to dense fog this morning.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:56 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Dense to light ground fog is possible during the morning commute. Visibility will be reduced, especially closer to warmer waters of rivers and lakes.

After the fog lifts, expect a dry and mild afternoon in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Tonight will again be cool with temperatures dropping into the low 50s.

Our dry and mild pattern looks to mostly continue through the rest of the week.

Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 80s with overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Humidity will also slightly increase, but it won’t be oppressive.

There are slight chances for rain starting Wednesday night through Saturday, but overall, a better chance for rain looks to arrive Sunday.

