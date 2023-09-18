Heartland Votes
Crews begin work on sidewalks connecting Cape Girardeau parks, neighborhoods, Kingshighway

Crews began working to add sidewalks to Kingshighway.
By Heartland News
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Work is underway is add sidewalks to connect multiple parks, neighborhoods and Kingshighway.

According to the city, Broadview panel replacement and pedestrian intersection improvements at Kingshighway and Cape Rock/Maria Louise Lane construction is starting.

The new sidewalks will go from Arena Park, down Cape Rock Drive to Perryville Road.

When finished, the trail will connect Arena Park to other parks in the city.

City of Cape receives funding for infrastructure project

The project costs nearly $1 million and is paid for mostly by grants.

