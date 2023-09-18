Crews begin work on sidewalks connecting Cape Girardeau parks, neighborhoods, Kingshighway

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Work is underway is add sidewalks to connect multiple parks, neighborhoods and Kingshighway.

According to the city, Broadview panel replacement and pedestrian intersection improvements at Kingshighway and Cape Rock/Maria Louise Lane construction is starting.

The new sidewalks will go from Arena Park, down Cape Rock Drive to Perryville Road.

When finished, the trail will connect Arena Park to other parks in the city.

The project costs nearly $1 million and is paid for mostly by grants.

