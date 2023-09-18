Cool temperatures tomorrow, warm up later in the week

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, Heartland, and after the showers and isolated storms this evening, we are expecting much drier conditions for the rest of the evening. We are gonna see temperatures cool down to the lower 50s by the morning and warm up to the upper 70s by the afternoon. We are also going to see plenty of sunny skies. Tuesday looks a little warmer, getting up to the low 80s, but still starting off in the low 50s. By Wednesday, the mornings will get warmer in to the upper 50s then low to mid 60s for the rest of the week. Wednesday will also get up to the mid 80s. After Wednesday we have very low chances of rain every day through the weekend.

