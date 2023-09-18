Cape Girardeau, Jackson mayors make friendly bet on upcoming football game

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The mayors in Cape Girardeau and Jackson are joining in on some neighborly competition.

The Cape Girardeau-Jackson football game is one of the biggest football rivalries in the area.

According to a newsletter sent by the city of Cape Girardeau, the mayors placed a friendly wager where the winner will host the other mayor for a service project.

“We’re just having fun and supporting these kids,” Jackson’s Mayor Dwain Hahs said in the newsletter. “I’ll be cheering with the J-Crue and looking forward to picking a project for Mayor Kinder.”

Kickoff will be at Jackson High School at 315 S. Missouri St. at 7 p.m. on Friday, September 22.

Students are encouraged to contact their mayors with project ideas at jacksonmo.org or cityofcape.org/council.

“Cape and Jackson are communities that are very well connected, but on football game day, the rivalry looms very large,” Cape Girardeau Mayor Stacy Kinder said in the email. “Jackson will host this year’s game, but Cape is bringing the Jungle to the Pit, and we look forward to a great game! All these athletes put in so much time and energy, and the students make this event so fun for the communities, so Mayor Hahs and I just wanted to support all that and get in on the fun.”

Tickets for the game on Sept. 22 went on sale on Monday, Sept. 18 at Semo Specialties in Jackson and Central High School in Cape Girardeau.

On game day, gate sales start at 5:30 p.m. Ticket prices are $4 for adults and $2 for students, and senior citizens ages 65 and older.

