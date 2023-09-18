Heartland Votes
Candlelight vigil held after fatal Franklin Co. crash

The Franklin County community gathers tonight to mourn three people who were killed in a vehicle crash Saturday evening.(Source: Gray News)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BENTON, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin County community gathered tonight to mourn three high school students who were killed in a vehicle crash Saturday evening.

According to the City of Benton, a candlelight vigil was scheduled for 8 p.m. on Sunday, September 17 at Tabor Field in Benton, Illinois.

The city says the vigil was coordinated by community members as a way to come together, support and encourage one another.

