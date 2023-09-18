Candlelight vigil held after fatal Franklin Co. crash
BENTON, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin County community gathered tonight to mourn three high school students who were killed in a vehicle crash Saturday evening.
According to the City of Benton, a candlelight vigil was scheduled for 8 p.m. on Sunday, September 17 at Tabor Field in Benton, Illinois.
The city says the vigil was coordinated by community members as a way to come together, support and encourage one another.
