Calm start to the week

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good afternoon, today is going to be a nice day across the Heartland! Tracking sunny skies throughout the entire day with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 80s. Tonight, lows will drop back to lower 50s creating a chilly start to our Tuesday. Patchy fog is likely overnight into the early morning, stay cautious for the morning commute. A light jacket may be nice in the morning but definitely won’t need it by the afternoon. Winds will start to shift from the north to the SE as we move into the middle of the week. This will increase the humidity slightly and bring those afternoon temperatures back to the mid 80s. Tracking the chance for some rain towards the end of the work week and into the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.