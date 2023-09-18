Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Calm start to the week

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 9/18.
By Cassie Campbell
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good afternoon, today is going to be a nice day across the Heartland! Tracking sunny skies throughout the entire day with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 80s. Tonight, lows will drop back to lower 50s creating a chilly start to our Tuesday. Patchy fog is likely overnight into the early morning, stay cautious for the morning commute. A light jacket may be nice in the morning but definitely won’t need it by the afternoon. Winds will start to shift from the north to the SE as we move into the middle of the week. This will increase the humidity slightly and bring those afternoon temperatures back to the mid 80s. Tracking the chance for some rain towards the end of the work week and into the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three teens who passed away in the accident were students from Benton Consolidated High...
3 teens killed, 2 other people injured in Franklin County, Ill. crash
One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Highway WW in Stoddard County.
One man dead after crash into embankment in Stoddard County
The Franklin County community gathered at Tabor Field in Benton on Sunday night, Sept. 17 to...
Candlelight vigil held to remember, mourn 3 teens killed in Franklin County, Ill. crash
The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 700 block of...
Woman injured in early morning shooting on Broadway St. in Cape Girardeau
The suspect of a hit-and-run in Benton, Kentucky was taken into custody on Sunday, September 17.
Suspect of hit-and-run in Benton, Ky. in custody

Latest News

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 9/18.
First Alert noon forecast 9/18
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Monday Morning Outlook
First Alert Weather at 7:45 a.m. 9/18
First Alert Weather at 7:45 a.m. 9/18
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 9/18
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 9/18