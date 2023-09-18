Heartland Votes
79th annual Cotton Carnival set for end of Sept.

FILE PHOTO: The 79th Annual Cotton Carnival will take place at the end of September.
FILE PHOTO: The 79th Annual Cotton Carnival will take place at the end of September.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The 79th Annual Cotton Carnival will take place at the end of September.

Hosted by the American Legion, the carnival will be Tuesday, September 26 through Saturday, Sept. 30 at the Sikeston Rodeo Grounds.

Some events include Little Mr. and Miss Sikeston Contest, Jr. Miss Sikeston Contest, live music, the Miss Cotton Carnival Pageant and the Miss Sikeston Pageant.

Don’t miss the parade at 10 a.m. on Saturday in downtown Sikeston. The theme is a Salute to the National Guard.

