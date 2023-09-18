1 injured, 1 arrested in Martin, Tenn. shooting investigation
MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - A Sharon, Tennessee man was arrested in connection with the shooting of another man over the weekend in Martin.
According to Martin Police, officers were called to a hospital in town just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, September 16, in reference to a man who had been shot twice.
Police said Orlando J. Saxon, 37 of Martin, contacted them and told officers he had been shot with a small caliber handgun in front of 57 Lakeview Circle in Martin.
The investigation into the shooting led to the arrest of 19-year-old Devon L. Henry.
Police said Henry is accused of shooting Saxon twice with a .22 caliber handgun.
Henry was arrested on Sunday on reckless endangerment involving serious injury and use of a deadly weapon charges.
He is scheduled to go before a judge on Monday.
Police said Saxon has been treated and released from the hospital.
