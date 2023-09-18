Heartland Votes
1 injured, 1 arrested in Martin, Tenn. shooting investigation

Devon L. Henry, 19 of Sharon, Tenn., is accused of shooting a man twice in Martin on Saturday,...
Devon L. Henry, 19 of Sharon, Tenn., is accused of shooting a man twice in Martin on Saturday, Sept. 16.(Source: Martin Police Department)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - A Sharon, Tennessee man was arrested in connection with the shooting of another man over the weekend in Martin.

According to Martin Police, officers were called to a hospital in town just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, September 16, in reference to a man who had been shot twice.

Police said Orlando J. Saxon, 37 of Martin, contacted them and told officers he had been shot with a small caliber handgun in front of 57 Lakeview Circle in Martin.

The investigation into the shooting led to the arrest of 19-year-old Devon L. Henry.

Police said Henry is accused of shooting Saxon twice with a .22 caliber handgun.

Henry was arrested on Sunday on reckless endangerment involving serious injury and use of a deadly weapon charges.

He is scheduled to go before a judge on Monday.

Police said Saxon has been treated and released from the hospital.

