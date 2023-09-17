Heartland Votes
Woman injured in early morning shooting on Broadway St. in Cape Girardeau

The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 700 block of Broadway Street early Sunday morning.
The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 700 block of Broadway Street early Sunday morning.(MGN)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 700 block of Broadway Street early Sunday morning.

According to a release from the police dept., on September 17 around 1:25 a.m., officers found evidence indicating multiple shots were fired at the scene. During the investigation, officers also found a vehicle with a female victim inside with a gunshot wound to the lower extremity.

Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No suspects have been identified at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department at (573) 335-6621.

