SIU defeats SEMO in the annual War for the Wheel

The big War for the Wheel game has arrived. This year's matchup is being held in Cape Girardeau
By Amber Ruch and Josh Seabaugh
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Longtime rivals Southeast Missouri State University and Southern Illinois University Carbondale met up for their annual War for the Wheel matchup Saturday, September 16.

After starting with the Redhawks in the lead of 0-15 at Halftime, the Salukis won the War for the Wheel with a final score of 26-25.

Kickoff started at 6 p.m. at Houck Field.

SEMO Redhawks and SIU Salukis will meet up for their annual War for the Wheel matchup Saturday. Sawyer Beecherer, with SEMO, has a preview at Houck Field.

According to SEMO Athletics, this year marks the 91st meeting between them and the Salukis. It’s the 40th game played in Cape Girardeau between the two teams.

SEMO holds a 43-39-8 lead in the all-time series, which dates back to 1909. It is the longest series for both schools.

It was first named War for the Wheel in 2018 and references the ship’s wheel trophy, which goes to the winner. During the early years of the series, Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois used to cross the Mississippi River by boat to play.

The wheel is currently in Cape Girardeau after the Redhawks took down the Salukis 34-31 in Carbondale in 2022.

According to SIU, recent War for the Wheel history includes:

  • Sept. 15, 2018 (SIU home game) - SEMO won, 48-44
  • Sept. 29, 2019 - SEMO won, 44-26
  • Oct. 30, 2020 (SIU home game) - SIU won, 20-17
  • Sept. 2, 2021 - SIU won, 47-21
  • Sept. 10, 2022 (SIU home game) - SEMO won, 34-31
  • Sept. 16, 2023 - SIU won, 26-25

In addition, Southern Illinois visits Southeast Missouri during its Family Weekend on Saturday. SEMO is 7-1 on Family Weekend with Tom Matukewicz as its head coach. The Redhawks have won four-straight Family Weekend games.

