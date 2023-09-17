One man dead after running off the road in Stoddard County

DUDLEY, Mo. (KFVS) - One man is dead after an accident on Highway WW just before noon today.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the accident took place on September 17 around 11:53 a.m. The accident location was on Highway WW, three miles north of Dudley.

22-year-old Noah Rushing was going northbound on Highway WW when the 2000 Freightliner he was driving ran off the right of the roadway. Rushing overcorrected and ran off the left side of the roadway before striking an embankment.

Rushing was pronounced dead at the scene by Stoddard County Coroner Brent Stidham at 12:41 p.m. He was transported by the Coroner to the Mathis Funeral Home.

It is unknown of Rushing was wearing a safety device. This is MSHP Troop E’s 52nd fatality in 2023.

