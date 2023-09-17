Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Monken Toyota Cruise-In at Mt. Vernon Fall Fest

In addition to the display of classic cars to vintage motorcycles, the event will offer free...
In addition to the display of classic cars to vintage motorcycles, the event will offer free admission to all attendees(WILX)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - In collaboration with Mt. Vernon Festivals, Inc., Monken Toyota will be holding the Monken Toyota Cruise-In at Mt. Vernon Fall Fest.

The event will take place on Friday, September 29, from 5 - 9 p.m., on South 9th Street, between Broadway and Harrison.

The Monken Toyota Cruise-In at Mt. Vernon Fall Fest will have free entry for cars, motorcycles, and trucks, and welcomes all automotive enthusiasts to show off and admire many vehicles.

In addition to the display of classic cars to vintage motorcycles, the event will offer free admission to all attendees. Spectators can stroll through the streets, admire the vehicles up close, and engage in conversations with fellow enthusiasts.

Registration for the Cruise-In is from 4 - 6 p.m. with showtime lasting from 5 - 8 p.m. Awards will start at 7:30 p.m. with awards for Chevy, GM, Best Hot Rod, Best Motorcycle, and more.

For more information and updates about the Monken Toyota Cruise-In at Mt. Vernon Fall Fest, you can visit the official Facebook event page. You can call 618-242-3151 or tourism@mtvernon.com.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Diederich said on Friday he has about another 30 inmates set to...
Sheriff speaks after 30 inmates released from Williamson Co. Jail ahead of end of cash bail in Ill. on Monday
Three people are dead and two others are injured following a crash in Benton, Illinois.
Three dead, two others injured in Franklin County crash
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a man from Malden, Missouri was seriously injured in...
Malden, Mo. man airlifted after ATV crash
The United States Geological Survey reported a magnitude 2.7 earthquake in southeast Missouri...
M2.7 earthquake recorded near New Madrid, Mo.

Latest News

The Trash Blast at Grantsburg Swamp in Johnson County will have small teams of volunteers...
Friends of the Shawnee National Forest to host Trash Blast in October
The suspect of a hit-and-run in Benton, Kentucky was taken into custody on Sunday, September 17.
Suspect of hit-and-run in Benton, Ky. in custody
Three people are dead and two others are injured following a crash in Benton, Illinois.
Three dead, two others injured in Franklin County crash
The Franklin County community gathers tonight to mourn three people who were killed in a...
Candlelight vigil to be held tonight after fatal Franklin Co. crash