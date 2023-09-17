MT. VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - In collaboration with Mt. Vernon Festivals, Inc., Monken Toyota will be holding the Monken Toyota Cruise-In at Mt. Vernon Fall Fest.

The event will take place on Friday, September 29, from 5 - 9 p.m., on South 9th Street, between Broadway and Harrison.

The Monken Toyota Cruise-In at Mt. Vernon Fall Fest will have free entry for cars, motorcycles, and trucks, and welcomes all automotive enthusiasts to show off and admire many vehicles.

In addition to the display of classic cars to vintage motorcycles, the event will offer free admission to all attendees. Spectators can stroll through the streets, admire the vehicles up close, and engage in conversations with fellow enthusiasts.

Registration for the Cruise-In is from 4 - 6 p.m. with showtime lasting from 5 - 8 p.m. Awards will start at 7:30 p.m. with awards for Chevy, GM, Best Hot Rod, Best Motorcycle, and more.

For more information and updates about the Monken Toyota Cruise-In at Mt. Vernon Fall Fest, you can visit the official Facebook event page. You can call 618-242-3151 or tourism@mtvernon.com.

