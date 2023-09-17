Live entertainment lineup announced for Mt. Vernon Fall Festival 2023

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - The live entertainment lineup for this year’s Fall Festival in Mt. Vernon, Illinois has been announced.

According to a release from Mt. Vernon Festivals, Inc., the festival begins on Friday, September 29 at 5:15 p.m. at the SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital stage.

The band 90′s Kidz, a group from southern Ill., will kick off the two-day event with tribute songs to the rock and pop music of the 90s. Vertical Horizon, an alternative rock band that took the music scene by storm in the late 90s., will perform at 8 p.m.

On Saturday, September 30, the festival continues with Burnin Bridges, one of the top country bands in St. Louis. At 5:30 p.m., there will be an inspiring performance by Brandon Davis, who according to the release, found the strength to pursue his passion for country music after a life-altering car accident.

The event will also feature a headline performance by Deana Carter, the Nashville native who became an international sensation with her unique blend of country and pop-rock. She will perform on Saturday at 8 p.m.

