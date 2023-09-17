Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Live entertainment lineup announced for Mt. Vernon Fall Festival 2023

The live entertainment lineup for this year’s Fall Festival in Mt. Vernon, Illinois has been...
The live entertainment lineup for this year’s Fall Festival in Mt. Vernon, Illinois has been announced.(KBTX)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - The live entertainment lineup for this year’s Fall Festival in Mt. Vernon, Illinois has been announced.

According to a release from Mt. Vernon Festivals, Inc., the festival begins on Friday, September 29 at 5:15 p.m. at the SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital stage.

The band 90′s Kidz, a group from southern Ill., will kick off the two-day event with tribute songs to the rock and pop music of the 90s. Vertical Horizon, an alternative rock band that took the music scene by storm in the late 90s., will perform at 8 p.m.

On Saturday, September 30, the festival continues with Burnin Bridges, one of the top country bands in St. Louis. At 5:30 p.m., there will be an inspiring performance by Brandon Davis, who according to the release, found the strength to pursue his passion for country music after a life-altering car accident.

The event will also feature a headline performance by Deana Carter, the Nashville native who became an international sensation with her unique blend of country and pop-rock. She will perform on Saturday at 8 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Diederich said on Friday he has about another 30 inmates set to...
Sheriff speaks after 30 inmates released from Williamson Co. Jail ahead of end of cash bail in Ill. on Monday
Three people are dead and two others are injured following a crash in Benton, Illinois.
Three dead, two others injured in Franklin County crash
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a man from Malden, Missouri was seriously injured in...
Malden, Mo. man airlifted after ATV crash
The United States Geological Survey reported a magnitude 2.7 earthquake in southeast Missouri...
M2.7 earthquake recorded near New Madrid, Mo.