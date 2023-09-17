Heartland Votes
Light rain showers for this morning, but dry conditions by the afternoon

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 9/17
By Meghan Smith
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Happy Sunday folks! A small rain system made its way through the heartland late last night and early this morning. Most areas saw some sprinkles to light rain showers along with some lighting, however this small active weather system did not have a major impact and we will see dry conditions by the afternoon. Temps starting off in the low 60s and will warm up into the upper 70s for most places. Expect to see mostly sunny conditions for today with temps cooling down into the mid 50s by tonight.

As we look into the work week, an increase in temps and humidity levels are expected starting Tuesday and leading into next weekend. Most models are also showing a slight chance of rain by Thursday.

