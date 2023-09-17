Friends of the Shawnee National Forest to host Trash Blast in October

HEROD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Friends of the Shawnee National Forest is partnering with University of Illinois Extension and the USDA Shawnee National Forest Service to host a Trash Blast.

Held on Friday, October 6 from 1 to 3 p.m., the Trash Blast at Grantsburg Swamp in Johnson County. Small teams of volunteers will collect litter and remove graffiti from assigned locations.

In preparation for the Trash Blast, volunteers are recommended to wear sturdy shoes, bring their own work gloves, wear long pants and closed toed shoes. Trash buckets and trash grabbers will be provided.

The event is limited to 30 participants. To participate in the October event, you can register online.

More information on the October Trash Blast can be found on the Friends of the Shawnee Facebook Page. You can also contact Anne Townsend at cupquake@illinois.edu or send an email to friendsoftheshawnee@gmail.com.

