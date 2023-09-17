Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Friends of the Shawnee National Forest to host Trash Blast in October

The Trash Blast at Grantsburg Swamp in Johnson County will have small teams of volunteers...
The Trash Blast at Grantsburg Swamp in Johnson County will have small teams of volunteers collect litter and remove graffiti from assigned locations.((Source: KFVS))
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEROD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Friends of the Shawnee National Forest is partnering with University of Illinois Extension and the USDA Shawnee National Forest Service to host a Trash Blast.

Held on Friday, October 6 from 1 to 3 p.m., the Trash Blast at Grantsburg Swamp in Johnson County. Small teams of volunteers will collect litter and remove graffiti from assigned locations.

In preparation for the Trash Blast, volunteers are recommended to wear sturdy shoes, bring their own work gloves, wear long pants and closed toed shoes. Trash buckets and trash grabbers will be provided.

The event is limited to 30 participants. To participate in the October event, you can register online.

More information on the October Trash Blast can be found on the Friends of the Shawnee Facebook Page. You can also contact Anne Townsend at cupquake@illinois.edu or send an email to friendsoftheshawnee@gmail.com.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Diederich said on Friday he has about another 30 inmates set to...
Sheriff speaks after 30 inmates released from Williamson Co. Jail ahead of end of cash bail in Ill. on Monday
Three people are dead and two others are injured following a crash in Benton, Illinois.
Three dead, two others injured in Franklin County crash
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a man from Malden, Missouri was seriously injured in...
Malden, Mo. man airlifted after ATV crash
The United States Geological Survey reported a magnitude 2.7 earthquake in southeast Missouri...
M2.7 earthquake recorded near New Madrid, Mo.

Latest News

The suspect of a hit-and-run in Benton, Kentucky was taken into custody on Sunday, September 17.
Suspect of hit-and-run in Benton, Ky. in custody
Three people are dead and two others are injured following a crash in Benton, Illinois.
Three dead, two others injured in Franklin County crash
The Franklin County community gathers tonight to mourn three people who were killed in a...
Candlelight vigil to be held tonight after fatal Franklin Co. crash
The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 700 block of...
Woman injured in early morning shooting on Broadway St. in Cape Girardeau