First Alert: Dry, cool conditions for today; temps warm up this week

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 9/17
By Olivia Tock
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(KFVS) - After some light showers passed through the Heartland last night and this morning, you can expect dry, cool conditions for the rest of your Sunday.

Temperatures today will be in the mid 70s to low 80s, with lots of sunshine and dry, clear conditions.

Monday will have foggy, cloudy conditions in the early morning hours, but this will quickly clear up. By the afternoon, it will be dry and cool again.

Meghan Smith says tomorrow is the last day of pleasant temps, as things start to warm up again. For your work week, highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

