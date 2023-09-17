Candlelight vigil to be held tonight after fatal Franklin Co. crash

BENTON, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin County community gathers tonight to mourn three people who were killed in a vehicle crash Saturday evening.

According to the City of Benton, a candlelight vigil is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Sunday, September 17 at Tabor Field in Benton, Illinois.

The city says the vigil was coordinated by community members as a way to come together, support and encourage one another.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.