Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Baby found dead in NM hospital bathroom where teen was being treated

Authorities are investigating after an infant was found dead in a New Mexico hospital room...
Authorities are investigating after an infant was found dead in a New Mexico hospital room occupied by a 16-year-old girl.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) - Authorities said Thursday they are investigating after an infant was found dead in a Hobbs hospital room occupied by a 16-year-old girl.

The teen, accompanied by her mother, was getting treated at Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital on Wednesday.

Hospital staff told police they later discovered the dead baby in the restroom.

The infant’s body has been sent to the Office of the Medical Investigator in Albuquerque for an autopsy.

Investigators have not said whether the teenager or her mother will face charges. They say the investigation is ongoing.

This is the second reported time this year an infant has been found dead in a New Mexico hospital.

In May, 19-year-old Alexee Trevizo, of Artesia, was charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence. Four months earlier, Trevizo locked herself in a hospital bathroom and gave birth to a boy. Police say she placed the baby in a bag and left the hospital.

Trevizo is scheduled to go to trial in August of next year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Diederich said on Friday he has about another 30 inmates set to...
Sheriff speaks after 30 inmates released from Williamson Co. Jail ahead of end of cash bail in Ill. on Monday
Several shedded skins were found, indicating as many as 40 snakes may have lived there at some...
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
A Kennett woman was killed after her car was hit by a train in Pemiscot County on Thursday...
Woman killed in crash involving train
According to Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury, a Union Pacific train derailed on Hwy. P, just...
[VIDEO] Train derailment closes portion of Hwy. P in Scott County, Mo.
Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on Nash Road Thursday night, September 14.
2 injured in 3-vehicle crash on Nash Rd. in Cape Girardeau Co.

Latest News

In this photo released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023,...
North Korea’s Kim visits university in Russia as state media reports on arms talks
After starting with the Redhawks in the lead of 0-15 at Halftime, the Salukis won the War for...
SIU defeats SEMO in the annual War for the Wheel
The general public is encouraged to participate in the electric vehicle car show held on...
Electric vehicle convention held in Cape Girardeau
Waves crash on Egg Rock off the coast of Acadia National Park during severe weather Saturday,...
Thousands without power and 1 dead after Atlantic storm Lee pummels New England, Maritime Canada