Authorities searching for hit-and-run suspect in Benton, Ky.

BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, along with Benton City Police, are searching for a hit-and-run suspect in Benton, Kentucky.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, they are looking for a male suspect who reportedly wrecked a vehicle near 3312 Dogtown Road in Benton. The suspect fled on foot into a wooded area.

The suspect is described as a white male with dark curly hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing hospital scrubs and a maroon T-shirt.

Authorities encourage residents in the area to lock their homes and vehicles.

If you see this suspect, do not approach, contact 911 and report his location to authorities.

