13-year-old seriously injured in vehicle accident in Bollinger County

PATTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A juvenile was seriously injured today after a vehicle accident on County Road 376 in Bollinger County.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the accident took place on September 17 around 9:25 a.m. The accident location was on County Road 376, one mile south of Patton.

The 13-year-old male was going westbound on a 2014 Can-Am when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned.

He was transported by Air Evac to the St. Louis Children’s Hospital to be treated for serious injuries. The juvenile was wearing a safety device during the accident.

