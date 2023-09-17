Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

13-year-old seriously injured in vehicle accident in Bollinger County

The 13-year-old male was going westbound on a 2014 Can-Am when the vehicle traveled off the...
The 13-year-old male was going westbound on a 2014 Can-Am when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned.(MGN)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PATTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A juvenile was seriously injured today after a vehicle accident on County Road 376 in Bollinger County.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the accident took place on September 17 around 9:25 a.m. The accident location was on County Road 376, one mile south of Patton.

The 13-year-old male was going westbound on a 2014 Can-Am when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned.

He was transported by Air Evac to the St. Louis Children’s Hospital to be treated for serious injuries. The juvenile was wearing a safety device during the accident.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people are dead and two others are injured following a crash in Benton, Illinois.
Three dead, two others injured in Franklin County crash
Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Diederich said on Friday he has about another 30 inmates set to...
Sheriff speaks after 30 inmates released from Williamson Co. Jail ahead of end of cash bail in Ill. on Monday
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a man from Malden, Missouri was seriously injured in...
Malden, Mo. man airlifted after ATV crash
The United States Geological Survey reported a magnitude 2.7 earthquake in southeast Missouri...
M2.7 earthquake recorded near New Madrid, Mo.

Latest News

The accident happened when the driver overcorrected and ran off the left side of the roadway...
One man dead after running off the road in Stoddard County
In addition to the display of classic cars to vintage motorcycles, the event will offer free...
Monken Toyota Cruise-In at Mt. Vernon Fall Fest
The Trash Blast at Grantsburg Swamp in Johnson County will have small teams of volunteers...
Friends of the Shawnee National Forest to host Trash Blast in October
The suspect of a hit-and-run in Benton, Kentucky was taken into custody on Sunday, September 17.
Suspect of hit-and-run in Benton, Ky. in custody