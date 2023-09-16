Traffic Alert: Emergency crews responding to semi fire on I-57

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Emergency crews are currently responding to a semi truck fire on I-57 near the West Frankfort exit.

According to the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency, fire department crews are working on the vehicle crash at the 65 mile marker.

Franklin County EMA asks drivers to stay clear of the area and find alternate routes.

Expect delays until further notice.

