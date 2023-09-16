Sunshine for the weekend and a slight chance of rain tomorrow

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good morning heartland. Today expect to see slightly warmer temperatures. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s for most of the area. Mostly cloudy skies for the majority of the day. Southern Illinois and southeastern Missouri, expect to see an increase in cloud cover. The weather will be warmer if there are less clouds. Late this afternoon and overnight, a light cold front will pass through the area. This will bring an isolated shower chance for tomorrow morning, but we should see dry conditions by the afternoon.

