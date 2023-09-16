Heartland Votes
Stars and Stripes National Museum to host 11th annual Liberty Days

By Olivia Tock
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BLOOMFIELD, Mo. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - The Stars and Stripes National Museum and Library will be celebrating its 11th annual Liberty Days: A Living History Timeline Adventure.

According to a release from the museum, the event will take place on Friday, October 6 and Saturday, October 7 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day on the museum grounds.

The Poplar Bluff Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Crowley’s Ridge Blackpowder Club, the Turner Brigade and the 10th Armored Division are setting up encampments with reenactors and giving demonstrations, according to the release. Visitors will be able to experience life during the Revolutionary War, Civil War and up to the modern era.

Some of the demonstrations will include quill writing, soap making, candle making, rope making, flamethrowers, atlatl throwing, tomahawk throwing and a candy cannon. There will also be food trucks, a dessert silent auction, a kids photo contest, live music, mock battles and more.

This event is open to the public and admission is free.

For more information, call (573) 568-2055 or visit info@nssml.org.

