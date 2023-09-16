Heartland Votes
Possible rain overnight tonight

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Madeline Parker
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening Heartland, and it’s turning out to be a beautiful evening. For those going to the SEMO district fair or going to the SEMO vs SIU football game, the night looks to cool down to the upper 60s after sunset, with partly cloudy skies. There is a chance of rain this evening into the overnight hours in the Heartland, but the rain is expected to stay out of the area until around 11 to midnight. This is mostly rain coming into the area, but some places might here some isolated thunder. Tomorrow after the rain, expect cooler temperatures with lows in the upper 50s and highs in the upper 70s. Monday will start off in the low 50s and climb up to the low 80s, then Tuesday brings back the mid 80 highs. The week looks dry until Thursday when we start to see very low rain chances start to come back.

