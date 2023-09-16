Malden, Mo. man airlifted after ATV crash

MALDEN, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a man from Malden, Missouri was seriously injured in an ATV crash Friday afternoon.

According to a MSHP crash report, on September 15, 57-year-old David Reeves was driving a 2005 Suzuki LT-Z400 eastbound on County Road 118, just 3 miles west of Malden. Sometime around 4:20 p.m., his vehicle went off the roadway, striking a ditch.

The report says the ATV sustained minor damage, but Reeves was airlifted by a helicopter to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, Tennessee.

He was not wearing a safety device.

