Ky. State Police Post 1 troopers, officers honored at award ceremony

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman, along with the Kentucky State Police, honored 76 troopers and officers on Thursday with awards presented for acts of bravery and service that took place in 2022.

According to a release from the KSP, during the ceremony, KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. recognized the agency’s troopers and officers for going beyond the mission of KSP. Eight troopers and officers from the Post 1 area in western Ky. were included in these honors.

Trooper Landon Stewart, who is a 4-year veteran of KSP assigned to Post 1 Mayfield, was named 2022 Post 1 Trooper of the Year.

Detective Adam Jones, who is an 8-year veteran of KSP assigned to Post 1 Mayfield, was named 2022 Post 1 Detective of the Year.

Trooper Sarah Burgess, who is a 7-year veteran of KSP assigned to Post 1 Mayfield, was named 2022 Public Affairs Officer of the Year

Master Officer Mark Townsend, who is a 16-year veteran of KSP assigned to the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement West Region, was named 2022 Commercial Vehicle Enforcement West Region and KSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officer of the Year.

Detective Janet Barnett, who is a 24-year veteran of KSP assigned to the Forensic Services Division, received the KSP Citation for Meritorious Service.

Trooper Mike, who is a 28-year veteran of KSP assigned to Post 1 Mayfield, received the Lifesaving Medal.

Trooper Lewie Dodd, who is a 25-year veteran of KSP assigned to Post 1 Mayfield, received the Lifesaving Medal.

Trooper Derek Scott, who is a 10-year veteran of KSP assigned to Post 1 Mayfield, received the Lifesaving Medal.

According to the release, last year, KSP responded to nearly 400,000 requests for assistance, rescued Kentuckians from the deadly eastern Ky. flooding, conducted thousands of wellness checks on those involved in natural disasters and dangers weather conditions, continued in the fight against the deadly drug epidemic, obtained justice for victims, ran into unthinkable dangers, assisted local law enforcement agencies as needed and enhanced public and officer safety throughout the commonwealth.

“Each of this year’s award recipients are to be commended for their hard work and, in some cases, decisive actions that saved the lives of their fellow Kentuckians,” said Post 1 Commander Captain David Archer remarked. “These awards truly showcased the service our post is known for with the awarding of three lifesaving medals and one meritorious service to troopers, as well as the post level trooper and detective of the year being recognized. Words cannot fully capture the efforts and dedication of those recognized this year.”

A complete listing of award recipients can be found on the KSP website.

