Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

First Alert: Dry, comfortable conditions today; chance of rain Sunday

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 9/16
By Olivia Tock
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - We are starting off with partly cloudy skies throughout most of the Heartland today, with dry, comfortable conditions--a great day to get outside.

For your Saturday, you can expect to see slightly warmer temperatures with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s for most of the area.

We will have some cloud coverage most of the day, especially for our counties in southern Illinois and southeast Missouri. In places with less clouds, the weather will be warmer.

Meghan Smith says late this afternoon and overnight, a light cold front will pass through the area, bringing a chance for isolated showers Sunday morning. By the afternoon tomorrow, we should see dry conditions.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several shedded skins were found, indicating as many as 40 snakes may have lived there at some...
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
A Kennett woman was killed after her car was hit by a train in Pemiscot County on Thursday...
Woman killed in crash involving train
Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Diederich said on Friday he has about another 30 inmates set to...
Sheriff speaks after 30 inmates released from Williamson Co. Jail ahead of end of cash bail in Ill. on Monday
According to Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury, a Union Pacific train derailed on Hwy. P, just...
[VIDEO] Train derailment closes portion of Hwy. P in Scott County, Mo.
Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on Nash Road Thursday night, September 14.
2 injured in 3-vehicle crash on Nash Rd. in Cape Girardeau Co.

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Sunshine for the weekend and a slight chance of rain tomorrow
Heading into Saturday, we are looking at chilly start with morning temperatures in the lower 50s.
First Alert: Chilly start on Saturday
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
A great weekend to be outdoors
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Gorgeous weekend ahead