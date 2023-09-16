First Alert: Dry, comfortable conditions today; chance of rain Sunday

(KFVS) - We are starting off with partly cloudy skies throughout most of the Heartland today, with dry, comfortable conditions--a great day to get outside.

For your Saturday, you can expect to see slightly warmer temperatures with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s for most of the area.

We will have some cloud coverage most of the day, especially for our counties in southern Illinois and southeast Missouri. In places with less clouds, the weather will be warmer.

Meghan Smith says late this afternoon and overnight, a light cold front will pass through the area, bringing a chance for isolated showers Sunday morning. By the afternoon tomorrow, we should see dry conditions.

