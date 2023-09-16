Cancer Warriors Walk of Hope coming to Metropolis

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - The Cancer Warriors Walk of Hope will be coming to Metropolis to host a one-day event.

Healthcare providers and businesses serving area cancer families and those impacted will be hosting the event on Saturday September 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The walk will take place in Metropolis at the Dorothy Miller Park next to Harrah’s Casino.

According to a release, the purpose of the event is to provide a day full of fun and resources for cancer patients, caregivers, and family members of all ages. While it is not a fundraising event, it will give families the chance to enjoy the park’s walking path.

Families will also be able to play games, participate in activities that include several bounce houses, face painting, a balloon artist, yoga, music, and more. Each will be provided by regional healthcare providers and local businesses.

Admission is free to the public with no prior registration needed. The walking path is paved and easily accessible for wheelchairs and strollers, and leashed pets are welcome.

For event details, or to be an event vendor or supporter, you can visit the Cancer Warriors Walk of Hope Facebook page or call Shawnna Rhine at 618-634-2297, ext. 9161.

