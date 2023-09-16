Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Ashton Kutcher resigns as chair of anti-sex abuse organization after Danny Masterson letter

FILE- Ashton Kutcher, left, and Danny Masterson present the award for collaborative video of...
FILE- Ashton Kutcher, left, and Danny Masterson present the award for collaborative video of the year at the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center on June 7, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are apologizing for character letters the celebrity couple wrote on behalf of Masterson ahead of this week's sentencing of their fellow "That '70s Show" cast member. A judge in Los Angeles on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, sentenced Masterson to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women in 2003.(Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)
By The Associated Press and ANDREW DALTON AP Entertainment Writer
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:48 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ashton Kutcher has resigned as chairman of the board of an anti-child sex abuse organization that he co-founded, after he and wife Mila Kunis wrote letters seeking leniency for their former “That ‘70s Show” co-star and convicted rapist, Danny Masterson.

Kutcher stepped down from the board of Thorn, an organization he founded with then-wife Demi Moore in 2009, on Thursday, the group said in a statement.

“After my wife and I spent several days of listening, personal reflection, learning, and conversations with survivors and the employees and leadership at Thorn, I have determined the responsible thing for me to do is resign as Chairman of the Board, effectively immediately,” Kutcher wrote in a letter to the board. “I cannot allow my error in judgment to distract from our efforts and the children we serve.”

A Los Angeles judge sentenced Masterson to 30 years to life in prison on Sept. 7. The actor was convicted in May of raping two women in 2003, when he was starring on the Fox retro sitcom “That ‘70s Show” with Kutcher and Kunis.

The day after the sentencing, letters to the judge from Kutcher, Kunis and many others were made public. In Kutcher’s, he called Masterson a man who in his experience had treated people “with decency, equality, and generosity.”

Kutcher and Kunis apologized the next day in an Instagram video for writing the letters, which Kutcher said “were intended for the judge to read and not to undermine the testimony of the victims or retraumatize them in any way.”

Kutcher said in his resignation letter, first reported by Time magazine, that he offered “my heartfelt apology to all victims of sexual violence and everyone at Thorn who I hurt by what I did.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several shedded skins were found, indicating as many as 40 snakes may have lived there at some...
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
A Kennett woman was killed after her car was hit by a train in Pemiscot County on Thursday...
Woman killed in crash involving train
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Wednesday at the intersection of Pine and Broadway...
Motorcyclist killed in crash involving pickup truck
The U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River will be closed to all traffic for a year.
U.S. 60/62 bridge over Mississippi River to close for a year
According to Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury, a Union Pacific train derailed on Hwy. P, just...
[VIDEO] Train derailment closes portion of Hwy. P in Scott County, Mo.

Latest News

New York Mets' Pete Alonso, right, watches his three-run home run during the seventh inning of...
Man snags 2 foul balls in span of 3 pitches at Citi Field, gives them to his mom as birthday gift
Police said the incident was reported around 2:40 p.m. at a day care facility in the Bronx.
Baby dies at day care in New York City, 3 other children hospitalized
A family has filed a lawsuit following a deadly shooting at a wrong house in New Mexico.
Family files lawsuit after police fatally shot New Mexico man while at wrong address
A family has filed a lawsuit following a deadly shooting at a wrong house in New Mexico.
Lawsuit filed in deadly police wrong house shooting