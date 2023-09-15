Woman killed in crash involving train

Heartland Votes
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Kennett woman was killed after her car was hit by a train in Pemiscot County on Thursday afternoon, September 14.

The crash happened at 2:30 p.m. on County Road 260, just 2 miles north of Hayti.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 32-year-old Heather W. Wyrick was driving westbound when she crossed the train tracks into the path of a Burlington Northern train.

Wyrick died at the scene.

MSHP said the crossing did not have a warning signal.

