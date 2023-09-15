Western Ky. trooper honored for ‘heroic acts of service’

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky trooper was one of 76 troopers and officers honored for their acts of bravery and service in 2022.

Trooper Sarah Burgess was named 2022 Public Affairs Officer of the Year. She is a seven-year veteran of Kentucky State Police assigned to Post 1 of Mayfield.

According to a release from KSP, they were honored by Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman on Thursday, September 14.

During the ceremony, KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr. recognized the officers who lost their lives in June 2022 while responding to a shooting in Floyd County.

“As we celebrate these exemplary efforts tonight, let us also remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice,” Commissioner Burnett said. “The memory of these four units serves as a constant reminder of the risks you face every day and why we take time to recognize your heroic efforts.”

The 2022 award recipients include:

Trooper Billy Ball was named 2022 Trooper of the Year. Trooper Ball is a 5-year veteran of KSP assigned to Post 9 Pikeville.

Detective James Royal was named 2022 Detective of the Year. Detective Royal is a 10-year veteran of KSP assigned to Post 11 London.

Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officer Mark Townsend was named the 2022 Jason Cammack Officer of the Year for the KSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Trooper. Officer Townsend is a 16-year veteran of KSP assigned to the CVE West Region.

Trooper Sarah Burgess was named 2022 Public Affairs Officer of the Year. Trooper Burgess is a 7-year veteran of KSP assigned to Post 1 Mayfield.

Officer Stoney Shuler was named 2022 Facilities Security Officer of the Year. Officer Shuler is a 17-year veteran of KSP assigned to the Facilities Security Branch.

Captain Jennifer Sandlin received the 2022 Service Achievement Award. Captain Sandlin is a 20-year veteran of KSP assigned to Post 13 Hazard.

Twelve troopers were awarded the KSP Citation for Bravery, an honor bestowed on officers who perform acts of bravery, without regard for personal risk despite clear and obvious peril, and clearly above and beyond the call or risk of ordinary duty.

Sixteen troopers received the Lifesaving Medal, which is awarded to officers who perform life-saving acts under extraordinary circumstances.

Six troopers received the Meritorious Award, an honor bestowed on officers of the agency who distinguish themselves by an act of courage performed under more than ordinary circumstances.

Two troopers received the Guthrie Crowe Award, an honor bestowed on officers of the agency who sustain a severe wound or injury during the performance of their law enforcement duty.

Twenty troopers were named post-level Detective of the Year at the division level.

Twenty troopers were named post-level Trooper of the Year at the division level.

Three Commercial Vehicle Enforcement officers were named Officer of the Year at the regional level.

A complete listing of award recipients can be found on the KSP website .

According to KSP, in 2022, they responded to nearly 400,000 requests for assistance, rescued Kentuckians from the deadly eastern Kentucky flooding, conducted thousands of wellness checks on those involved in natural disasters and dangerous weather conditions, continued the fight against the deadly drug epidemic, obtained justice for victims, ran into unthinkable dangers, assisted local law enforcement agencies as needed and enhanced public and officer safety throughout the commonwealth.

“Our troopers and officers selflessly serve all 120 counties of our great commonwealth, and we owe them a debt of gratitude,” Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman said in the release. “Last year, when Eastern Kentucky experienced deadly flooding, KSP was first on scene and spent thousands of hours rescuing families, distributing food and water, transporting Kentuckians to safety and have continued to help throughout the rebuilding process. KSP is the backbone of Kentucky’s safety and our real-life heroes.”

KSP has approximately 940 troopers serving at 16 posts located throughout the commonwealth, which is the highest number of troopers the agency has employed since 2006.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.