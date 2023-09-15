Heartland Votes
Van Buren, Mo. man facing statutory sodomy charges

A Van Buren, Mo. man was arrested on statutory sodomy charges after an investigation in Carter...
A Van Buren, Mo. man was arrested on statutory sodomy charges after an investigation in Carter County.(MGN)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CARTER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Van Buren man was arrested on statutory sodomy charges after an investigation in Carter County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, their Division of Drug and Crime Control was requested on September 7 by the Carter County Sheriff’s Office to investigate sexual misconduct allegations against a 45-year-old man.

After interviews were conducted, MSHP said Thomas J. Kenney was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 13 and booked into the Carter County Jail.

Kenney was formally charged with three counts of statutory sodomy on Thursday.

He is currently being held at the Carter County Jail without bond.

