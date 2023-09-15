Heartland Votes
Two injured, one cited after Graves Co. crash involving horse and buggy

According to a release from the Graves Co. Sheriff’s Office, the driver failed to see the horse...
According to a release from the Graves Co. Sheriff's Office, the driver failed to see the horse and buggy that was illuminated with flashing lights and reflective tape. The impact destroyed the buggy
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on US 45 South in Graves County.

On September 15, around 6:34 a.m., deputies from the Graves County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 3100 block of US 45 South in reference to an injury traffic collision involving a vehicle versus horse and buggy.

34-year-old Enos Hershberger of Wingo, Ky. was going northbound on US 45 South in a horse and buggy. 51-year old Luis Jeronimo of Pryorsburg, Ky. was also going northbound in a 2000 Ford minivan.

According to a release from the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, Jeronimo failed to see the horse and buggy that was illuminated with flashing lights and reflective tape. Jeronimo impacted the rear of the buggy. The impact destroyed the buggy and ejected Hershberger onto the roadway.

The horse ran away after the crash and was later found about two miles south of the scene.

Hershberger and Jeronimo both sustained non-life threatening injuries and were transported to Jackson Purchase Medical Center Emergency Room.

During the investigation, Jeronimo was found to be driving without a license or automobile insurance. Jeronimo was issued a citation for those charges.

