Train derailment closes portion of Hwy. P in Scott County, Mo.

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A train derailment has closed a portion of Highway P in Scott County.

According to Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury, a Union Pacific train derailed on Hwy. P, just north of Perkins.

Sheriff Drury said 18 railcars have derailed, none with hazardous materials.

No injuries have been reported.

Delta Fire Protection District said the derailment was reported at 1:40 a.m. on Friday, September 15.

Drury said Hwy. P will be closed between Perkins and Randles for an extended period of time for cleanup.

This is between County road 277 and south of County Road 266.

Crews with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Delta Fire Protection District, Perkins Fire Department, Scott City Fire Department, Bell City Fire Department and Oran Fire Department are on the scene.

