Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Sikeston man sentenced to nearly 40 years for 2021 armed assault

A Scott County judge sentences a Sikeston man to prison following his conviction in a 2021 armed assault
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Scott County judge sentenced a Sikeston man to prison following his conviction in a 2021 armed assault.

According to the Scott County Prosecuting Attorney, 30-year-old Gary Farrar Junior received a 37-year sentence.

Back in June, that same judge found Farrar guilty on four felony counts, including assault and armed criminal action.

Court records show Farrar stole a man’s car and fired a gun at him at a Sikeston convenience store in May 2021.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kennett woman was killed after her car was hit by a train in Pemiscot County on Thursday...
Woman killed in crash involving train
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Wednesday at the intersection of Pine and Broadway...
Motorcyclist killed in crash involving pickup truck
The U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River will be closed to all traffic for a year.
U.S. 60/62 bridge over Mississippi River to close for a year
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says
People who drive the road daily say the intersection is dangerous.
Drivers frustrated with intersection at Highway 25 and Route K in Gordonville

Latest News

A Van Buren, Mo. man was arrested on statutory sodomy charges after an investigation in Carter...
Van Buren, Mo. man facing statutory sodomy charges
According to Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury, a Union Pacific train derailed on Hwy. P, just...
[VIDEO] Train derailment closes portion of Hwy. P in Scott County, Mo.
A group looking to redevelop West Park Mall will pitch the proposal to city leaders on Monday,...
Group to present mall redevelopment proposal to Cape Girardeau city council
Poppy Cain reads to Georgia, the therapy dog at Charleston Elementary School.
Therapy dog joins staff at a Charleston elementary school